High Tower Cafe #15 Hughes 1800

At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High
Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.

Popular Items

GYRO$7.99
Beef and Lamb Strips, Tzatziki, Tomato, Onions, Pita
Coffee Of The Day$2.10
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
Philly Cheese$8.79
Seared Steak, Provolone, Onions & Bell Peppers, Hoagie Roll
The Texican$5.49
Egg, Bacon, Refried Beans, Pepper Jack, Avocado
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Low Rise Taco$1.99
Egg & Cheese
Mid Rise Taco$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
White Chocolate Mocha$4.29
Caffè Americano
Location

1800 Hughes Landing Blvd. #101

Woodland TX

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
