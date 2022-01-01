Go
High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten

At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of
deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we
know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High
Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm
atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming
back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience
in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.

16290 Katy Freeway

Popular Items

Bottle Soda 20 oz.$2.25
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Mid Rise Taco$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
Burgers$8.49
Angus Beef, American Cheese, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion
Make Meal!l$2.50
Cubano$8.29
Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Sweet Pickle Relish, Chipotle Mayo, Hoagie Roll
Chips$1.59
Build Your Own Omelette$6.99
BYO Sandwich High Rise$7.99
Full Sandwich
Location

16290 Katy Freeway

Houston TX

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of
