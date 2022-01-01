Go
High Tower Cafe #18 Cherry St

At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of
deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we
know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High
Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm
atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming
back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience
in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.

SANDWICHES

801 Cherry St • $$

Avg 4.9 (55 reviews)

Popular Items

Burgers$8.49
Angus Beef, American Cheese, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion
Make It A Meal!b$2.50
Bottle Soda 20 oz.$2.25
Homemade Fries
Breakfast Sandwich$4.29
Biscuit/Bun/Croissant/Bagel/ - Egg, Cheese, Bacon/Sausage/Ham/Potatoes
French Dip$8.79
Roast Beef, Swiss, Fried Onions, Horseradish Dijon, Hoagie Roll, AuJus Sauce
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
Cookies$0.99
Chips$1.59
Mid Rise Taco$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

801 Cherry St

Fort Worth TX

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
