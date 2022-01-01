Go
Toast

High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop

At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of
deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we
know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High
Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm
atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming
back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience
in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.

1177 West Loop South #100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ham & Swiss Croissant$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
Full Loaded Potato$6.99
Baked Potato With 1 of each item
Sour Cream, Cheese, Jalapeno, Bacon, Butter, Green Onions,
One Egg$1.49
Homemade Fries
BLT-A$8.49
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Ailoi, Sourdough Bread
Bacon (2 Strips)$1.69
Make Meal!l$2.50
Mid Rise Taco$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Breakfast Sandwich$4.29
Biscuit/Bun/Croissant/Bagel/ - Egg, Cheese, Bacon/Sausage/Ham/Potatoes
See full menu

Location

1177 West Loop South #100

Houston TX

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Uptown Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Songkran Thai Kitchen

No reviews yet

Thai cuisine with fresh ingredients!
At Songkran, we value the robust, fresh flavors of traditional Thai cuisine, and deliver extraordinary tastes and textures, whether savory or sweet, in all the dishes we create. We uses fresh ingredients—garlic, shrimp paste, thai chilies, lemongrass, galangal, coconut, rhizome, —and meld them together to create a sophisticated, subtle elegance in which every element is in perfect balance. We also prepare and grind fresh spices to enhance the clean, light, burst of zest to the food.

Postino Uptown Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway

No reviews yet

At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of
deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we
know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High
Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm
atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming
back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience
in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston