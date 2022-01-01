Go
High Tower Cafe #3 Park Row

Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

No reviews yet

15721 Park Row

Houston, TX 77084

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

GYRO$7.99
Beef and Lamb Strips, Tzatziki, Tomato, Onions, Pita
BYO Sandwich High Rise$7.99
Full Sandwich
Bottle Soda 20 oz.$2.25
The Texican$5.49
Egg, Bacon, Refried Beans, Pepper Jack, Avocado
Bacon (2 Strips)$1.69
All American$4.99
Eggs, Sausage or Bacon, Cheese, Toast
BLT-A$8.49
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Ailoi, Sourdough Bread
Chips$1.59
Breakfast Sandwich$4.29
Biscuit/Bun/Croissant/Bagel/ - Egg, Cheese, Bacon/Sausage/Ham/Potatoes
Hightower Original$4.49
Eggs, Refried Beans, Cheese, Potatoes
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 3:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed

Location

15721 Park Row, Houston TX 77084

Directions

