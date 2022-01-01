High Tower Cafe #3 Park Row
Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM
No reviews yet
15721 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Location
15721 Park Row, Houston TX 77084
Nearby restaurants
Salata
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.
High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten
At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of
deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we
know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High
Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm
atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming
back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience
in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.
Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor
Come in and enjoy!
Salata
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.