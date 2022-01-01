Go
Toast

High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S

At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of
deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we
know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High
Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm
atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming
back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience
in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.

1233 W. Loop South

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mid Rise Taco$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Chicken Tenders$8.69
All White Chicken Tenders, Dressing of Choice, Texas Toast
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
Burgers$8.49
Angus Beef, American Cheese, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion
Chips$1.59
Teriyaki Bowl$9.49
Sirloin Beef, Rice, Baby Corn, Carrots, Green Onion, Teriyaki Sauce
Philly Cheese$8.79
Seared Steak, Provolone, Onions & Bell Peppers, Hoagie Roll
Homemade Fries
Make Meal!l$2.50
See full menu

Location

1233 W. Loop South

Houston TX

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Uptown Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Songkran Thai Kitchen

No reviews yet

Thai cuisine with fresh ingredients!
At Songkran, we value the robust, fresh flavors of traditional Thai cuisine, and deliver extraordinary tastes and textures, whether savory or sweet, in all the dishes we create. We uses fresh ingredients—garlic, shrimp paste, thai chilies, lemongrass, galangal, coconut, rhizome, —and meld them together to create a sophisticated, subtle elegance in which every element is in perfect balance. We also prepare and grind fresh spices to enhance the clean, light, burst of zest to the food.

Postino Uptown Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop

No reviews yet

At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of
deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we
know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High
Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm
atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming
back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience
in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston