Go
Toast

High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V

At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of
deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we
know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High
Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm
atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming
back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience
in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.

363 North Sam Houston Pkwy East Suite 150

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mid Rise Taco$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
Chicken Mushroom Swiss$9.49
Grilled Chicken Breast, Sauteed Mushroom, Swiss, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Chicken Tenders$8.69
All White Chicken Tenders, Dressing of Choice, Texas Toast
Burgers$8.49
Angus Beef, American Cheese, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion
Make Meal!l$2.50
BLT-A$8.49
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Ailoi, Sourdough Bread
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
Chicken Fajita Wrap$8.49
Fajita Chicken, Rice, Black Bean Corn Relish, Grilled Onions Bell Pepper, Avocado, Lettuce, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Salsa
Homemade Fries
See full menu

Location

363 North Sam Houston Pkwy East Suite 150

Houston TX

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hanz Diner

No reviews yet

Hanz Diner's mission is to deliver that kind of comfort food experience to its customers. We strive to deliver comfort foods that feed your soul. Fresh, hearty, delicious food that is shared and enjoyed by the whole family.

Bonfire Wings - Aldine

No reviews yet

Genuine Creole, Uniquely Cajun!

Rankin Frenchy's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

7Spice Cajun - North Freeway

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston