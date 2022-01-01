Go
High Tower Cafe #9 AIG

At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of
deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we
know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High
Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm
atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming
back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience
in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.

2929 Allen Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$8.69
All White Chicken Tenders, Dressing of Choice, Texas Toast
Chips$1.59
Sweet Potato Fries$2.99
BYO Sandwich High Rise$7.99
Full Sandwich
Mid Rise Taco$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Burgers$8.49
Angus Beef, American Cheese, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion
BLT-A$8.49
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Ailoi, Sourdough Bread
Make Meal!l$2.50
Homemade Fries
See full menu

Location

2929 Allen Parkway

Houston TX

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

