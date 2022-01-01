Hightstown restaurants you'll love
Anthony's Chicken & Grill
109 Franklin St, Hightstown
|Popular items
|Garden Salad with Chicken
|$13.70
Grilled or Fried Chicken on top of a Garden Salad
|#2 -7 Wings
|$12.60
7 Small Buffalo Wings
|Tub of Chicken
|$9.95
TacoRito
110 Main Street, Hightstown
|Popular items
|Tacos (Build your own)
(3 pcs) Choose your own tortilla, meat and toppings or go with our standard topping which includes, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans
|Crazy Nachos
Chicken, Vegetable or Ground beef with Melted cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, pickled jalapeno, fresh jalapeno, sour cream and guacamole
|Baja Tacos..
Have it with Grilled chicken breast, Shrimp, or fish. Wrapped in flour tortilla, topped with fresh jalapenos, fresh cilantro, lime juice, onion, guacamole, tomato, corn, pineapples and Salsa Verde. Served with rice and beans.
Simply Fruits East Windsor
440 Route 130, East Windsor
|Popular items
|PB & J Acai Bowl
|$9.99
Acai Base, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Honey, Peanut Butter, Coconut flakes
|Avo-Toasty
|$5.49
Avocado, Red pepper flakes, Feta cheese, Black sesame seeds
|Simply Build-a Bowl
|$10.49
Singas Famous Pizza
319 US 130, EAST WINDSOR
|Popular items
|Plain
|$7.95
our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend
|vegetarian
|$11.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our spinach, mushrooms, black olives, brocolli, onions, & green peppers
|Garlic & Herbs French Fries
|$5.95
Crispy, Seasoned with oregano, fresh chives, Freshly chopped garlic, Salt and peper Delicious!!!