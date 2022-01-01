Hightstown restaurants you'll love

Go
Hightstown restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hightstown

Hightstown's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Scroll right

Must-try Hightstown restaurants

Anthony’s Chicken & Grill image

 

Anthony's Chicken & Grill

109 Franklin St, Hightstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Garden Salad with Chicken$13.70
Grilled or Fried Chicken on top of a Garden Salad
#2 -7 Wings$12.60
7 Small Buffalo Wings
Tub of Chicken$9.95
More about Anthony's Chicken & Grill
TacoRito image

 

TacoRito

110 Main Street, Hightstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos (Build your own)
(3 pcs) Choose your own tortilla, meat and toppings or go with our standard topping which includes, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans
Crazy Nachos
Chicken, Vegetable or Ground beef with Melted cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, pickled jalapeno, fresh jalapeno, sour cream and guacamole
Baja Tacos..
Have it with Grilled chicken breast, Shrimp, or fish. Wrapped in flour tortilla, topped with fresh jalapenos, fresh cilantro, lime juice, onion, guacamole, tomato, corn, pineapples and Salsa Verde. Served with rice and beans.
More about TacoRito
Simply Fruits East Windsor image

 

Simply Fruits East Windsor

440 Route 130, East Windsor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PB & J Acai Bowl$9.99
Acai Base, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Honey, Peanut Butter, Coconut flakes
Avo-Toasty$5.49
Avocado, Red pepper flakes, Feta cheese, Black sesame seeds
Simply Build-a Bowl$10.49
More about Simply Fruits East Windsor
Singas Famous Pizza image

 

Singas Famous Pizza

319 US 130, EAST WINDSOR

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Plain$7.95
our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend
vegetarian$11.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our spinach, mushrooms, black olives, brocolli, onions, & green peppers
Garlic & Herbs French Fries$5.95
Crispy, Seasoned with oregano, fresh chives, Freshly chopped garlic, Salt and peper Delicious!!!
More about Singas Famous Pizza
Map

More near Hightstown to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Princeton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Princeton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Englishtown

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Bordentown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Plainsboro

No reviews yet

Lawrence Township

No reviews yet

Kendall Park

Avg 3.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston