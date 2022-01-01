Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clams in
Hightstown
/
Hightstown
/
Clams
Hightstown restaurants that serve clams
Anthony's Chicken & Grill
109 Franklin St, Hightstown
No reviews yet
Clam Snack
$8.65
More about Anthony's Chicken & Grill
Yummy Fusion
440 US Route 130, East Windsor
No reviews yet
Red Clam Sashimi
$6.00
More about Yummy Fusion
Browse other tasty dishes in Hightstown
Cheese Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Grilled Chicken
Cake
Chili
Pies
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Soup
More near Hightstown to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Princeton
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Princeton
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Englishtown
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Bordentown
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Plainsboro
No reviews yet
Lawrence Township
No reviews yet
Kendall Park
Avg 3.7
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1836 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(59 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(608 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(186 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(303 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(136 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(716 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston