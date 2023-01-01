Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Hightstown

Hightstown restaurants that serve edamame

Item pic

 

Mahzu East Windsor

761 NJ-33, East Windsor

Edamame$6.00
a traditional soybean appetizer steamed and lightly salted
More about Mahzu East Windsor
Consumer pic

 

Yummy Fusion

440 US Route 130, East Windsor

Edamame$6.95
steam Japanese soy beans with salt
More about Yummy Fusion

