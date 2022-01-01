Pies in Hightstown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hightstown restaurants that serve pies
Anthony's Chicken & Grill
109 Franklin St, Hightstown
No reviews yet
Shepard's Pie
$10.80
Chicken Pot Pie
$9.75
More about Anthony's Chicken & Grill
Simply Fruits East Windsor
440 Route 130, East Windsor
No reviews yet
Apple Pie Oatmeal Bowl
$6.99
Oatmeal, Apples, Granola ,Cinnamon, Honey
More about Simply Fruits East Windsor
