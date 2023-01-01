Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Hightstown

Go
Hightstown restaurants
Toast

Hightstown restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Item pic

 

Mahzu East Windsor

761 NJ-33, East Windsor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.00
only shrimp tempura inside
More about Mahzu East Windsor
Consumer pic

 

Yummy Fusion

440 US Route 130, East Windsor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.95
shrimp tempura with cucumber , avocado & tobico
More about Yummy Fusion

Browse other tasty dishes in Hightstown

Cheese Fries

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Avocado Rolls

Mozzarella Sticks

Pies

Shrimp Rolls

Chicken Fried Steaks

Tuna Rolls

Map

More near Hightstown to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Princeton

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Princeton

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Bordentown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Englishtown

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Plainsboro

No reviews yet

Lawrence Township

No reviews yet

Kendall Park

Avg 3.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (567 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1888 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (628 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (138 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston