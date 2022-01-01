Highwater
Eat. Drinks. Tunes.
1127 Broad St.
Location
1127 Broad St.
San Luis Obispo CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Petra Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Luna Red
Located next to the Mission de Tolosa in the heart of downtown SLO, Luna Red offers guests an exceptional dining experience in a lively, artistic setting. The restaurant’s vision is founded upon Chef Shaun Behrens’ innovative small plates menu based on his passion for locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients. Luna Red has forged its own niche in the SLO dining scene with its carefully composed and intensely flavorful tapas, handcrafted cutting-edge cocktails, and award-winning wine list showcasing the best Central Coast and international offerings. We support local farmers, artists, and musicians in an effort to raise SLO’s service industry standards of community-based sustainability.
Antigua Brewing Company
Join us for locally crafted beer and delicious food!
Jamba
Jamba Juice