Go
Main picView gallery

Highway 55 - Shallotte

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4421 Main Street

Shallotte, NC 28470

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

4421 Main Street, Shallotte NC 28470

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Angelo's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
110 shallotte crossing suite d-3 Shallotte, NC 28470
View restaurantnext
Lucca Italian Chop House - Shallotte - 4924-2 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
4924-2 Main Street Shallotte, NC 28470
View restaurantnext
Amelia's Grille-OIB
orange starNo Reviews
1564 Market Place Blvd Suite 700 Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28470
View restaurantnext
The Hot Buffalo
orange star4.7 • 215
3446 Holden Beach Rd Supply, NC 28462
View restaurantnext
Maria's Pizzeria and Gelateria
orange starNo Reviews
120-7 Causeway Dr Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469
View restaurantnext
Dock House Seafood - Holden Beach - 103 S Shore Dr
orange starNo Reviews
103 S Shore Dr Holden Beach, NC 28462
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Shallotte

Eggs Up Grill - Shallotte, NC
orange star4.5 • 916
110 Shallotte Crossing Parkway Shallotte, NC 28470
View restaurantnext
Tee Time Cafe
orange star4.4 • 541
126 Holden Beach Rd SW Shallotte, NC 28470
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Shallotte

Supply

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Carolina Beach

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Murrells Inlet

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Highway 55 - Shallotte

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston