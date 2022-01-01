The Highway Brewing Company

Welcome to the HBC Mug Club! This selection is for those that are new to the membership! We are thrilled to have you!

Early Bird Membership Discount is factored into the total price until March 13th! After 3/13/22, the price will go to full price of $100.

Welcome to the 2022 Mug Club Membership! Please make sure to stop in and SHOW YOUR RECEIPT to a bartender so they can help you get registered and help you choose your mug number!

Mug Club 2022 PERKS:

-Mug fill for the price of a pint (8oz extra of beer, EVERY time!), OR buy one pint, get one 50% off.

- 10% off merchandise

- 10% off ALL beer to go

- Birthday fill on the house!

- Toss Thursday: every Thursday Mug Club members get to flip a coin for a chance to get either an entry into a monthly gift card drawing -OR- an entry AND ½ OFF a pretzel for that night!

- Free admittance to Highway Hosts

- Free Highway Sticker

Thrilled to have you in the club!

