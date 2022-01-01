Go
The Highway Brewing Company

Located in downtown West Branch, The Highway offers elevated pub fare, 16 taps, and an extensive cocktail menu.
The Highway Brewing Company opened in January 2018 and is located in downtown West Branch, Michigan. Serving delicious flavors in a historical building, The Highway offers a unique atmosphere.
With 6 flagship brews and rotating seasonal offerings all brewed on site, The Highway also features a carefully curated cocktail menu that highlights Michigan spirits.
The Highway’s interior, designed by owners Ethan and Erin Resteiner, pays tribute to the history of the building as the original West Branch Fire Hall. The multi-level brewpub offers the choice to observe Houghton Avenue through the original style windows in the 2nd floor lounge, catch some fresh air on the 2nd floor rooftop patio, or enjoy the main dining room complete with a repurposed brick bar and operating glass garage door.

Popular Items

Bacon Burger$16.00
Angus Burger with bacon, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, and our house coleslaw. Served on a grilled bakery fresh roll. Comes with fries and a pickle spear.
Mahi Mahi Tacos$17.00
Three Mahi tacos on corn tortillas topped with honey lime coleslaw and a sriracha aioli.
Brewhouse Pretzel$12.00
Soft baked giant 10 inch pub pretzel accompanied with our signature beer cheese and honey mustard.
*NEW MEMBER* MUG CLUB 2022 EARLY BIRD$80.00
Welcome to the HBC Mug Club! This selection is for those that are new to the membership! We are thrilled to have you!
Early Bird Membership Discount is factored into the total price until March 13th! After 3/13/22, the price will go to full price of $100.
Welcome to the 2022 Mug Club Membership! Please make sure to stop in and SHOW YOUR RECEIPT to a bartender so they can help you get registered and help you choose your mug number!
Mug Club 2022 PERKS:
-Mug fill for the price of a pint (8oz extra of beer, EVERY time!), OR buy one pint, get one 50% off.
- 10% off merchandise
- 10% off ALL beer to go
- Birthday fill on the house!
- Toss Thursday: every Thursday Mug Club members get to flip a coin for a chance to get either an entry into a monthly gift card drawing -OR- an entry AND ½ OFF a pretzel for that night!
- Free admittance to Highway Hosts
- Free Highway Sticker
Thrilled to have you in the club!
Trio of Chuckers$13.00
Three juicy, hand stamped, mini Angus beef sliders topped with sautéed onions, dill pickles, mustard, ketchup, and white cheddar cheese. Comes with spiral fries.
Pub Burger$16.00
Angus burger with fire roasted tomatoes, smoked Gouda cheese, avocado, onion, lettuce, and a house Gochujang aioli. Served on a grilled bakery fresh roll. Comes with fries and a pickle spear.
Southern Chicken & Biscuit Sandwich$15.00
Crispy fried chicken with a hint of spice on a grilled cheddar biscuit and topped with mayo, sweet pickles, lettuce, tomato, and our pimento cheese spread. Comes with spiral fries.
Build Your Own Burger$13.00
Angus burger with your choice of toppings. Comes with fries and a pickle spear.
Hushpuppies$9.00
Filled with cheddar cheese and jalapeños, then topped with fresh scallions and served with our homemade raspberry habanero sauce and Green Goddess* dressing. *Due to Covid-19, we cannot get our green goddess dressing from our supplier, so for the time being it will be substituted with ranch.
Angry Bride Amber Ale$10.00
A malt forward amber ale with a honey like sweetness and a balanced hop bitterness. The name really needs no explanation, but the brewer insists - he must explain himself. With his future wife's permission, this beer was brewed the day before the wedding - with his future wife's permission - end of explanation.
ABV: 5.4%
IBU: 25
Location

209 W Houghton Ave.

West Branch MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
