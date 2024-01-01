Highwind Brewery - 726 North Washington Street
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:59 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Location
726 North Washington Street, Junction City KS 66441
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mr. K's Cafe & Bar - Home of the Cookie Bake!
No Reviews
3901 Vanesta Dr. Ste B Manhattan, KS 66503
View restaurant