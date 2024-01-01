Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Highwood

Go
Highwood restaurants
Toast

Highwood restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

 

SLYCE Coal Fired Pizza Company - Highwood - 254 Green Bay Rd

254 Green Bay Rd, Highwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cannolis$8.99
made fresh daily | housemade filling | 3 per order | served with chocolate chips (2) & pistachio (1)
Orange Creamsicle Cannoli (Seasonal)$9.99
cannoli trio, house made strawberry cannoli filling, chocolate dipped cannoli shell, white and milk chocolate chips
Pumpkin Cannoli (Seasonal)$9.49
More about SLYCE Coal Fired Pizza Company - Highwood - 254 Green Bay Rd
Main pic

 

Disotto

310 Green Bay Road, Highwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nutella Cannoli$12.00
Whipped nutella filling, candied hazelnuts, hot fudge, vanilla whipped cream
More about Disotto

Browse other tasty dishes in Highwood

Salmon

Tiramisu

Prosciutto

Map

More near Highwood to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Deerfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lake Bluff

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1909 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (389 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (451 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (808 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (205 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (767 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (365 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (782 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston