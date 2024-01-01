Cannolis in Highwood
Highwood restaurants that serve cannolis
More about SLYCE Coal Fired Pizza Company - Highwood - 254 Green Bay Rd
SLYCE Coal Fired Pizza Company - Highwood - 254 Green Bay Rd
254 Green Bay Rd, Highwood
|Cannolis
|$8.99
made fresh daily | housemade filling | 3 per order | served with chocolate chips (2) & pistachio (1)
|Orange Creamsicle Cannoli (Seasonal)
|$9.99
cannoli trio, house made strawberry cannoli filling, chocolate dipped cannoli shell, white and milk chocolate chips
|Pumpkin Cannoli (Seasonal)
|$9.49