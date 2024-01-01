Hummus in Highwood
Noon-O-Kabob - Highwood, IL
242 Green Bay Rd, Highwood Park
|Small Hummus
|$7.00
Chickpeas blended with tahini, garlic, and lemon juice; topped with olive oil.
|Dolmeh & Hummus
|$15.00
Four pieces of grape leaves, Small hummus, Charbroiled tomato, Hot Sauce, Pita and rice.
|Hummus
|$11.00
Chickpeas blended with tahini, garlic, and lemon juice; topped with olive oil.
Ami Jerusalem Street Food - 148 Green Bay rd.
148 Green Bay rd., Highwood
|Jerusalem Beef Hummus Bowl
|$17.00
Jerusalem style chopped beef, tahini sauce, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus, rice and a pita on the side.
|Chicken Shawarma Hummus Bowl
|$15.00
Shawarma spiced chicken, tomato salsa, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus and a pita on the side.
|Lamb Kebab Hummus Bowl
|$16.00
Lamb kebab, grated tomato, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus and a pita on the side.
*Please note that the lamb is made fresh to order and will take 10 mins to cook.