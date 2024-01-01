Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Highwood

Highwood restaurants
Highwood restaurants that serve hummus

Noon-O-Kabob - Highwood, IL

242 Green Bay Rd, Highwood Park

Small Hummus$7.00
Chickpeas blended with tahini, garlic, and lemon juice; topped with olive oil.
Dolmeh & Hummus$15.00
Four pieces of grape leaves, Small hummus, Charbroiled tomato, Hot Sauce, Pita and rice.
Hummus$11.00
Chickpeas blended with tahini, garlic, and lemon juice; topped with olive oil.
Ami Jerusalem Street Food - 148 Green Bay rd.

148 Green Bay rd., Highwood

Jerusalem Beef Hummus Bowl$17.00
Jerusalem style chopped beef, tahini sauce, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus, rice and a pita on the side.
Chicken Shawarma Hummus Bowl$15.00
Shawarma spiced chicken, tomato salsa, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus and a pita on the side.
Lamb Kebab Hummus Bowl$16.00
Lamb kebab, grated tomato, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus and a pita on the side.
*Please note that the lamb is made fresh to order and will take 10 mins to cook.
