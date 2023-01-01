Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Highwood

Go
Highwood restaurants
Toast

Highwood restaurants that serve tiramisu

Item pic

 

Noon-O Kabob 3 - 242 Green Bay Rd

242 Green Bay Rd, Highwood Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$7.00
More about Noon-O Kabob 3 - 242 Green Bay Rd
Main pic

 

Disotto

310 Green Bay Road, Highwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$11.00
Ladyfingers soaked in espresso & rum with mascarpone cheese, cocoa powder and chocolate sauce
More about Disotto

Browse other tasty dishes in Highwood

Salmon

Map

More near Highwood to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Lake Bluff

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Deerfield

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1532 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (646 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (578 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (598 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston