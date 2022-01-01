Go
Toast

Hijinx Brewing Company

HiJinx Brewing Company was born out of a fierce passion for great beer. The HiJinx crew’s dedication to quality and their willingness to experiment make for some tasty and unique beers. From the traditional to the exotic, their passion for beer knows no limits.

905 Harrison St, Ste 111

No reviews yet

Popular Items

4-pack cans (16oz) Space Trip IPA$16.00
American IPA... 6.5% ABV
4-pack Helles Yes$14.00
German Style Pale Lager... 4.7% ABV
4-pack (16oz) Bangin' Chains IPA$16.00
Session IPA... 4.7% ABV
4-pack cans (16oz) Southside Session$14.00
4-pack can (16oz) Pub Crawl$14.00
English Style Pub Ale... 3.8% ABV
4-pack can (12oz) Dubbel Jinx$16.00
Belgian Style Dubbel... 7.7% ABV
32oz Crowler Dorney's Park Epic Ale$12.00
4-pack cans (12oz) Wicked White$11.00
Witbier... 5%ABV
4-pack can (16oz) Far Darrig$14.00
Irish Style Red Ale... 5% ABV
4-pack cans (12oz) Genie In A Kettle$12.00
Kettle Sour w/Raspberry & Hibiscus... 4.7% ABV
See full menu

Location

905 Harrison St, Ste 111

Allentown PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brü Daddy's Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Independently owned and operated brewpub specializing in house crafted beers brewed on site and a scratch kitchen with focus on artisan wood-fired pizzas and shareables!

Wafa's Kitchen

No reviews yet

WAFA'S KITCHEN
WONDERFUL ATMOSPHERE FOR ALL

Mo’s Eatery

No reviews yet

Located in the Lehigh Valley, Mo’s Eatery serves the community of The Central Business District (CBD) of Allentown, We strive to provide fast and quality service during our busy breakfast and lunch time. To ensure fast and timely delivery orders should be placed ahead of time.

The Americus Hotel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston