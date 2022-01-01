Go
Hilda and Jesse

Hilda and Jesse is a breakfast and all-day eatery located in the North Beach neighborhood of San Francisco. From co-founders/chefs Kristina Liedags Compton and Rachel Sillcocks, the concept was born out of their popular Brunch for Dinner pop-ups. Breakfast has always been their favorite meal of the day, and the two are excited to explore and share their ideas through Hilda and Jesse.

701 Union Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

AVOCADO TOAST$14.00
Tempura Sweet Potato, Sour Cream and Onion, Horseradish, Dill
PANCAKES$18.00
A Double Stack of our Buttermilk Pancakes, Grilled Blueberry Maple, Butter Pat
UJI GENMAICHA GREEN$5.00
Aroma Tea Shop
SHRIMP TOASTIE$17.00
Chili Mayo, Mint, Cilantro
SOFT SCRAMBLE$17.00
Tasting Menu$45.00
3 Courses:
ASPARAGUS
Cashew Milk, Chili Oil, Fried Shallot
HASH BROWN
Pork Sausage, Latvian Sauerkraut, Pickled Green Garlic
STRAWBERRY MANNA
Whipped Cream of Wheat, Malted Coconut Fluff, Toasted Buckwheat
TAHINI KALE$13.00
Ben's Kraut, Nigella,
Sunflower Seeds, Crispy Shallots
Location

701 Union Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
