Hill and Bay

Open today 7:00 AM - 12:00 AM

874 Reviews

581 2nd Ave

New York, NY 10016

Pickup

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries
Shoestring Fries
H&B Classic Burger$15.95
Black angus blend, romaine, tomato, red onion.
Signature Grill House Burger$16.95
Black angus blend, bacon, cheddar,
romaine, tomato, red onion, 581 sauce.
Hangover Helper$13.95
Eggs, pepper jack, avocado, bacon,
chipotle aioli, brioche bun.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Pancetta, cider agrodolce.
Tater Tots
Ranger Burger$16.95
Black angus blend, jalapeños, pepper jack
cheese, crispy fried onions, chipotle mayo.
HB Bennies$17.95
Poached eggs, buttermilk biscuit, hollandaise, tater tots. Bacon, spinach or smoked salmon.
Salmon Caponata$23.95
mashed potatoes, white balsamic glaze, sauce (olives, eggplant, squash, tomato)
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 am, 9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 am, 9:30 am - 12:00 am

581 2nd Ave, New York NY 10016

