Hill and Holler Pizzeria and Taproom
Wood-fired, Neapolitan style pizza with a bistro flair. Sixteen craft beers on tap plus a full bar. Casual, family friendly, welcoming atmosphere.
PIZZA
970 Jefferson St N • $$
970 Jefferson St N
Lewisburg WV
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
