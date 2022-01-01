Go
Hill and Holler Pizzeria and Taproom

Wood-fired, Neapolitan style pizza with a bistro flair. Sixteen craft beers on tap plus a full bar. Casual, family friendly, welcoming atmosphere.

PIZZA

970 Jefferson St N • $$

Avg 4.6 (646 reviews)
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

970 Jefferson St N

Lewisburg WV

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
