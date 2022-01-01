Go
Hill Country Grazing Co.

Carefully curated grazing platters, boards and tables!

544 Bottle Brush Drive

Popular Items

Graze This Way$85.00
Having a family gathering and needing that refreshing snack to distract them while you get the main meal set? Bestie's birthday coming up? This is the box designed to make it super easy and delicious!

Serves 4 people
Comes with 4 Artisanal Cheeses & 4 cured meats
Deluxe$150.00
Baby got back with a box like that! Overflowing with an array of delicious nibbles and a variety of intoxicating flavors to kick-off your party. Don't get caught planning without this box ordered.

Serves up to 13
Comes with 5 Artisanal Cheeses & 2-3 cured meats

Personal (starting at $90.00)$90.00
Don't feel like sharing? This is the perfect snack-size box to indulge in, perfect for corporate functions or small groups. 
​Serves 1
1-2 Small Artisanal Cheeses
2 Cured Meats
S'Mores Platter$45.00
Just add friends and the campfire! Fall is here and this platter has all you need to make the perfect s'more! Grahams, 'mallows, chocolates, Biscoff cookie butter...need I say s'more??
**This is a seasonal item
Additional Boxes$15.00
Just Brunchin' Box - Medium$95.00
Brunch for the Bunch (Serves 2-4)
Placed together for the person who craves crafted aged meats with a bloody mary or someone who appreciates the delicate bites that pair lovely with a mimosa. Tell the normal breakfast to move over and make room for this brunch bouquet at your table.
This Brunch Platter includes:
2 dreamy rich cheeses
2 cured meats
Fluffy croissants
Delicious donut holes
Fresh fruit
Jam and honey
Petite parfaits
Personal-sized bagels
Whipped cream cheese
Medium Platter$85.00
This 11" Platter is equivalent to the Medium Box... just with way more room to grab!
- 3-5 people
- 3 Artisanal Cheeses
- 2-3 cured meats
Kids Christmas Eve Box$45.00
This box includes a keepsake milk jug & ornament, cookies by MokiCake and more holiday treats!
Hill Country Grazer$135.00
The current crowd pleaser! Order this packaged selection that contains all the WOW's for your next gathering that your friends will talk about for days!
​Serves 6-10
6 artisanal cheese / 4+ cured meat
​Serves 6-10 people
Comes with 4 Artisanal Cheeses & 2-3 Cured Meats
Two Can Graze$45.00
Most popular pick! Whether you need the special spread for a picnic date in the park or refueling after a hike this is the right size for two.
Comes with 2 artisanal cheese / 2-3 cured meats!
Location

Kyle TX

Kyle TX

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
