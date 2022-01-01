Go
Hill Country Grazing Co

107 Henson Rd

Popular Items

Two Can Graze$45.00
Most popular pick! Whether you need the special spread for a picnic date in the park or refueling after a hike this is the right size for two.
Comes with 2 artisanal cheese / 2-3 cured meats!
Graze This Way$85.00
Having a family gathering and needing that refreshing snack to distract them while you get the main meal set? Bestie's birthday coming up? This is the box designed to make it super easy and delicious!

Serves 4 people
Comes with 4 Artisanal Cheeses & 4 cured meats
Location

107 Henson Rd

Wimberley TX

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
