Hill Country Ranch Dining & Tavern

Hill Country Ranch is a casual and friendly family restaurant serving Dripping springs since 2011. We offer Pizzas, Burgers, & More - including a full bar! Dine-in, take-out, and delivery are all available.
Voted Best Pizza in Dripping Springs and Austin. Voted Best Burger in Dripping Springs 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.
Come in and enjoy great food, friendly service, indoor & outdoor seating, and a cocktail at your new favorite restaurant!

598 E US 290 Suite 250

Popular Items

7in Individual Cheese Pizza$8.50
Additional Toppings $1.25
14in Large Cheese Pizza$15.50
Addional Toppings $3.00
Cheeseburger$10.75
American cheese, mustard, pickle, red onion, tomato, lettuce
Big Texas Cobb$11.75
Fresh lettuce mix, fried chicken, cheddar cheese, diced tomato, bacon, egg, avocado, and house made spicy chipotle ranch dressing
Spicy Fried Pickles$8.50
A generous portion of slightly spicy breaded pickle chips. Served with homemade ranch
Pizza Rolls - 6$10.00
Our fresh dough is rolled up and stuffed with provolone cheese and pepperoni, then deep fried, and dusted in parmesan cheese. Served with pizza sauce
16in Extra Large Cheese Pizza$17.50
Additional Toppings $3.75
12in Medium Cheese Pizza$13.50
Additional Toppings $2.25
Wings (10)$16.00
Ten delicious wings tossed in your choice of: Buffalo, Sweet Chili, Teriyaki, BBQ Sauce, or Dry Rub Spicy Ranch. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
Cheesy Breadsticks$8.50
Oven baked with garlic butter, pizza cheese, and house recipe marinara sauce for dipping
598 E US 290 Suite 250

Dripping Springs TX

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
