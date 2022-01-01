Hill Farm - Sagra Farms - 458 Hill Farm Road
Open today 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
458 Hill Farm Road, Sunderland VT 05250
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Reluctant Panther Restaurant - 39 West Road
No Reviews
39 West Road Manchester, VT 05254
View restaurant
Works Bakery Cafe - Manchester, VT
No Reviews
13 Riverside Heights Manchester, VT 05255
View restaurant