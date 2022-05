Hill Restaurant Group

BlueJacket

BLUEJACKET WAS BUILT TO BE A BREWERY WITHOUT BOUNDARIES,

ALLOWING BEER DIRECTOR GREG ENGERT & HIS TEAM OF BREWERS TO CREATE BEERS ACROSS THE BROADEST RANGE OF STYLES & FLAVORS POSSIBLE. AT BLUEJACKET, UNDERSTANDING OF & RESPECT FOR THE TRADITIONS & TECHNIQUES OF CLASSIC BREWING COEXIST WITH A SPIRIT OF CONSTANT EXPERIMENTATION, INNOVATION & COLLABORATION, LEADING TO DELICIOUS BEERS THAT SHOWCASE SEASONALITY, CULINARY INSPIRATION & HISTORIC INTERPRETATION. EXPECT BEERS THAT RANGE FROM INTENSELY FLAVORED TO SUBTLY NUANCED; THAT OFFER SOMETHING DISTINCTIVE & SATISFYING FOR EVERY PALATE & EVERY PLATE; & THAT REFLECT EQUALLY THE PAST, PRESENT, & FUTURE OF GENUINE CRAFT BREWING.

THE RESTAURANT & BAR FEATURES A CONSTANTLY ROTATING SELECTION OF BLUEJACKET BEERS & BLUEJACKET CASK ALES & MOST AVAILABLE ONLY ON-SITE.