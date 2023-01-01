Go
A map showing the location of Hillbilly Hotdogs - 401 South 8th StreetView gallery

Hillbilly Hotdogs - 401 South 8th Street

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

401 South 8th Street

Amelia Island, FL 32034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

401 South 8th Street, Amelia Island FL 32034

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pepper's Cocina Mexicana y Tequila Bar -
orange starNo Reviews
530 Centre St Amelia Island, FL 32034
View restaurantnext
Mezcal Spirit of Oaxaca
orange starNo Reviews
302 Centre Street Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
View restaurantnext
Beach Diner - Fernandina Beach
orange starNo Reviews
2006 S. 8th St. Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
View restaurantnext
V Pizza - Ferandina Beach
orange star4.0 • 43
2709 Sadler Road Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
View restaurantnext
Sliders Seaside Grill
orange star3.5 • 621
1998 South Fletcher Ave Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
View restaurantnext
Crown Majestic Kitchen Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
96688 Commodore Point Dr Yulee, FL 32097
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Amelia Island

V Pizza - Ferandina Beach
orange star4.0 • 43
2709 Sadler Road Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Amelia Island

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Saint Simons Island

Avg 4.7 (32 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hillbilly Hotdogs - 401 South 8th Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston