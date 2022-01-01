Hillcrest Brewing Company
Craft beer, scratch kitchen - pizza, wings, salads & full bar
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
1458 University Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1458 University Ave
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Barrel & Board
Come in and enjoy!
Prager Brothers Hillcrest
Come in and enjoy!
S A L A D to - go - go
Come in and enjoy!
Rusticucina
Come on in and enjoy!