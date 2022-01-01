Go
Hillcrest Brewing Company

Craft beer, scratch kitchen - pizza, wings, salads & full bar

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

1458 University Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (1276 reviews)

Popular Items

Chopped Salad$11.95
Romaine, Basil, Sun Dried Tomato, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Black Olive, 5 Cheese Blend
12 Piece Wings$18.25
Marinated and Oven Baked
Meatballer$23.95
HBC Red Cream Sauce, 5 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, HBC Meatballs, Basil, Mushroom, Caramelized Onion, Provolone & Parmesan Cheese.
Pepperoni$15.50
HBC Red Sauce, 5 Cheese Blend and Pepperoni
Meat Packer$24.95
HBC Red Sauce, 5 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Linguica, Jalapeño Bacon
HBC Pretzel (House Made)$7.75
Cheese or Build Your Own$12.50
HBC Red Sauce and 5 Cheese Blend
9 Piece Wings$15.25
Marinated and Oven Baked
B B Queer Chicken$19.95
Red Sauce, 5 Cheese Blend, BBQ Chicken, Red Onion, Cilantro
Coochie Coochie Carnitas$20.95
Verde Sauce, 5 Cheese Blend, Carnitas, Onion, Queso Fresco, Drizzled Verde
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1458 University Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
