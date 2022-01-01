Hillcrest Restaurant & Taphouse
Great Food, Great Drinks, Great Atmosphere!
2709 Hillcrest Ave.
Location
2709 Hillcrest Ave.
ANTIOCH CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Monica's Riverview
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0319
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Hop Asylum
Best beer and vibes in East Contra Costa county