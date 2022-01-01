Hill Farmstead Brewery
Online order reservations are available only for same day pick-ups. A credit card and matching ID are required for pick-up.
Please note: if you place an online order reservation for limited bottles, and if you fail to pick-up your bottles on the same day without providing us with notice (phone call or email), then you are subject to forfeit your opportunity to purchase those bottles on a subsequent day.
403 Hill Rd • $$
403 Hill Rd
Greensboro Bend VT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
