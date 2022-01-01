Go
Toast

Hill Farmstead Brewery

Online order reservations are available only for same day pick-ups. A credit card and matching ID are required for pick-up.
Please note: if you place an online order reservation for limited bottles, and if you fail to pick-up your bottles on the same day without providing us with notice (phone call or email), then you are subject to forfeit your opportunity to purchase those bottles on a subsequent day.

403 Hill Rd • $$

Avg 4 (172 reviews)

Popular Items

Anna 750ML 20210929$12.00
Our Farmstead® ale brewed with Vermont wildflower honey and organic malted barley.
750ML Bottle.
Foudre: Arthur 750ML 20200930.$24.00
Our classic Farmstead® ale matured in our oak foudres for six months, and bottled conditioned since October 2020. 6.2% abv. 750ML Bottle.
Florence 750ML 20201216$12.00
Farmstead® Ale brewed with Wheat. Pleasantly tart and vibrant. 750ml Bottle.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
QR Codes
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

403 Hill Rd

Greensboro Bend VT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Parker Pie

No reviews yet

-

Parson's Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

We use local products and everything is made 'in-house' as much as possible!
Come in and enjoy!

Foggy Goggle Osteria

No reviews yet

An Italian Tavern offering a variety of ethnic foods with an emphasis on Italian cuisine. We are family owned and run and take great pride in serving made to order dishes from Italian to bbq, beef tenderloin to pad thai, fish and chips to shrimp cerviche! Omnivores to Vegans!

North Country Donuts

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston