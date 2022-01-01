Hilliard restaurants you'll love
More about Yabo's
Yabo's
5242 Cemetery Rd., Hilliard
|Popular items
|Bodacious Burrito
|$11.50
Served dry or wet: Wet is topped with roja or green chili sauce. Includes baja rice and corn, black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream with your choice of protein
|The Big Sloppy
|$12.50
Giant flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and smothered with Yabo’s queso cheese, grilled veggies, lettuce pico de gallo
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
*Gluten free
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
6340 Scioto-Darby Creek, Hilliard
|Popular items
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
|Big Catch Dinner
|$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
|Grilled Salmon
|$13.99
Our grilled 8 oz. salmon is seasoned with kosher salt and pepper and has a mild flavor and flaky texture. (590-1120 Cal)
More about Hoagie City
Hoagie City
3870 Main Street, Hilliard
|Popular items
|Italian Hoagie
Provolone, Pepper Ham, Cooked Salami, Hard Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni
|Plain Cheesesteak (Just the Meat and Cheese}
Just the meat and cheese please! Your choice of Steak or Chicken, and Cheese option
|Reuben
|$8.50
Toasted Hot Sandwich, Rye Bread, Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing
More about Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant
4561 Scioto Darby Rd, HIlliard
|Popular items
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.29
Pretzel sticks & beer cheese
|Pickle Chips
|$9.29
Breaded pickle chips topped with
parmesan cheese, side of ranch
|Nasty Burger
|$11.29
(eat it as it is prepared...no substitutions, thanks)
American & cheddar cheese, bacon,
sautéed mushrooms and a touch of
Nathan’s Nasty sauce
More about Louies Grill Fusion Restaurant
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Louies Grill Fusion Restaurant
4453 Cemetery Rd, Hilliard
|Popular items
|Mofongo Chicken
|$13.50
|Chicken Chimichanga
|$12.75
|Chips & Cheese Dip
|$5.50
More about Grandad's Pizza & Pub
PIZZA • GRILL
Grandad's Pizza & Pub
4093 Trueman Blvd, Hilliard
|Popular items
|Soft Pretzel Bites
A generous portion of our soft, salted pretzels served with your choice of queso, beer cheese, or honey mustard.
|Mac and Cheese Wedges
|$7.99
Plenty of tasty triangles breaded and deep fried served with sour cream.
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$4.99
Fresh 8" open face Auddino bun with garlic butter, provolone cheese sprinkled with romano and oregano.
More about Roosters
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5225 Nike Station Way, Hilliard
|Popular items
|10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$12.99
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|Fried Pickles
|$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$5.99
Battered Mozzarella Sticks with homemade marinara.
More about Lucky's Grille & Sports Pub
Lucky's Grille & Sports Pub
5387 Roberts Rd, Hilliard
More about Sexton's Pizza- Hillard
Sexton's Pizza- Hillard
5460 franklin st, hilliard