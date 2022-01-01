Hilliard restaurants you'll love

Hilliard restaurants
Toast
  • Hilliard

Hilliard's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Chicken
Latin American
Must-try Hilliard restaurants

Yabo's image

 

Yabo's

5242 Cemetery Rd., Hilliard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bodacious Burrito$11.50
Served dry or wet: Wet is topped with roja or green chili sauce. Includes baja rice and corn, black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream with your choice of protein
The Big Sloppy$12.50
Giant flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and smothered with Yabo’s queso cheese, grilled veggies, lettuce pico de gallo
Chips & Salsa$4.00
*Gluten free
Beef 'O' Brady's image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

6340 Scioto-Darby Creek, Hilliard

Avg 4.3 (1159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Big Catch Dinner$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
Grilled Salmon$13.99
Our grilled 8 oz. salmon is seasoned with kosher salt and pepper and has a mild flavor and flaky texture. (590-1120 Cal)
Hoagie City image

 

Hoagie City

3870 Main Street, Hilliard

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Italian Hoagie
Provolone, Pepper Ham, Cooked Salami, Hard Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni
Plain Cheesesteak (Just the Meat and Cheese}
Just the meat and cheese please! Your choice of Steak or Chicken, and Cheese option
Reuben$8.50
Toasted Hot Sandwich, Rye Bread, Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing
Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant

4561 Scioto Darby Rd, HIlliard

Avg 4.3 (1388 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel Sticks$9.29
Pretzel sticks & beer cheese
Pickle Chips$9.29
Breaded pickle chips topped with
parmesan cheese, side of ranch
Nasty Burger$11.29
(eat it as it is prepared...no substitutions, thanks)
American & cheddar cheese, bacon,
sautéed mushrooms and a touch of
Nathan’s Nasty sauce
Louies Grill Fusion Restaurant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Louies Grill Fusion Restaurant

4453 Cemetery Rd, Hilliard

Avg 4.3 (452 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mofongo Chicken$13.50
Chicken Chimichanga$12.75
Chips & Cheese Dip$5.50
Grandad's Pizza & Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL

Grandad's Pizza & Pub

4093 Trueman Blvd, Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (272 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Soft Pretzel Bites
A generous portion of our soft, salted pretzels served with your choice of queso, beer cheese, or honey mustard.
Mac and Cheese Wedges$7.99
Plenty of tasty triangles breaded and deep fried served with sour cream.
Garlic Cheese Bread$4.99
Fresh 8" open face Auddino bun with garlic butter, provolone cheese sprinkled with romano and oregano.
Roosters image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5225 Nike Station Way, Hilliard

Avg 4.5 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$12.99
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Fried Pickles$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
Battered Mozzarella Sticks with homemade marinara.
Restaurant banner

 

Lucky's Grille & Sports Pub

5387 Roberts Rd, Hilliard

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Sexton's Pizza- Hillard

5460 franklin st, hilliard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
