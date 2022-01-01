Hilliard bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Hilliard
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
6340 Scioto-Darby Creek, Hilliard
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
|6 Wings
|$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
More about Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant
4561 Scioto Darby Rd, HIlliard
|Popular items
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.29
Pretzel sticks & beer cheese
|Nasty Burger
|$11.29
(eat it as it is prepared...no substitutions, thanks)
American & cheddar cheese, bacon,
sautéed mushrooms and a touch of
Nathan’s Nasty sauce
|Frank’s Pierogis
|$9.79
Potato & cheese pierogies with
sautéed onions, mushrooms & side
of sour cream
More about Grandad's Pizza & Pub
PIZZA • GRILL
Grandad's Pizza & Pub
4093 Trueman Blvd, Hilliard
|Popular items
|Soft Pretzel Bites
A generous portion of our soft, salted pretzels served with your choice of queso, beer cheese, or honey mustard.
|Mac and Cheese Wedges
|$7.99
Plenty of tasty triangles breaded and deep fried served with sour cream.
|Italian Sub
|$7.50
From the Auddino bun to the Marzetti dressing drizzled on top, this classic sub has stayed true to its roots. Ham, salami, smoked provolone cheese, and banana peppers finished up with lettuce, tomatoes and dressing.
More about Roosters
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5225 Nike Station Way, Hilliard
|Popular items
|Tater Tots
|$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
|Potato Wedges
|$2.99
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
|10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$12.99
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.