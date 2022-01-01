Hilliard bars & lounges you'll love

Beef 'O' Brady's image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

6340 Scioto-Darby Creek, Hilliard

Avg 4.3 (1159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
6 Wings$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant

4561 Scioto Darby Rd, HIlliard

Avg 4.3 (1388 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel Sticks$9.29
Pretzel sticks & beer cheese
Nasty Burger$11.29
(eat it as it is prepared...no substitutions, thanks)
American & cheddar cheese, bacon,
sautéed mushrooms and a touch of
Nathan’s Nasty sauce
Frank’s Pierogis$9.79
Potato & cheese pierogies with
sautéed onions, mushrooms & side
of sour cream
Grandad's Pizza & Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL

Grandad's Pizza & Pub

4093 Trueman Blvd, Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (272 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Soft Pretzel Bites
A generous portion of our soft, salted pretzels served with your choice of queso, beer cheese, or honey mustard.
Mac and Cheese Wedges$7.99
Plenty of tasty triangles breaded and deep fried served with sour cream.
Italian Sub$7.50
From the Auddino bun to the Marzetti dressing drizzled on top, this classic sub has stayed true to its roots. Ham, salami, smoked provolone cheese, and banana peppers finished up with lettuce, tomatoes and dressing.
Roosters image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5225 Nike Station Way, Hilliard

Avg 4.5 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tater Tots$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
Potato Wedges$2.99
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$12.99
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Chips And Salsa

Mozzarella Sticks

Quesadillas

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Fish Tacos

French Fries

Boneless Wings

