Buffalo chicken pizza in Hilliard

Hilliard restaurants
Hilliard restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

PIZZA • GRILL

Grandad's Pizza & Pub

4093 Trueman Blvd, Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (272 reviews)
Takeout
7" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$7.40
Smokin' hot buffalo pizza sauce with marinated chicken and onions served with ranch or blue cheese.
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.45
Smokin' hot buffalo pizza sauce with marinated chicken and onions served with ranch or blue cheese.
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$20.25
Smokin' hot buffalo pizza sauce with marinated chicken and onions served with ranch or blue cheese.
More about Grandad's Pizza & Pub
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5225 Nike Station Way, Hilliard

Avg 4.5 (55 reviews)
Takeout
9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$9.99
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with fried
chicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!
More about Roosters

