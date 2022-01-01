Buffalo chicken pizza in Hilliard
Grandad's Pizza & Pub
4093 Trueman Blvd, Hilliard
|7" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$7.40
Smokin' hot buffalo pizza sauce with marinated chicken and onions served with ranch or blue cheese.
|12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$16.45
Smokin' hot buffalo pizza sauce with marinated chicken and onions served with ranch or blue cheese.
|14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$20.25
Smokin' hot buffalo pizza sauce with marinated chicken and onions served with ranch or blue cheese.
Roosters
5225 Nike Station Way, Hilliard
|9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$9.99
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with fried
chicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!