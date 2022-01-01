Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cheese fries in
Hilliard
/
Hilliard
/
Cheese Fries
Hilliard restaurants that serve cheese fries
Hoagie City
3870 Main Street, Hilliard
No reviews yet
Cheese Fries
$4.99
More about Hoagie City
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant
4561 Scioto Darby Rd, HIlliard
Avg 4.3
(1388 reviews)
Nasty Blue Cheese Flat Fries
$10.50
House-made potato chips covered
with melted blue cheese crumbles,
drizzled with chipotle ranch dressing
topped with scallions
More about Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant
