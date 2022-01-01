Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Hilliard

Go
Hilliard restaurants
Toast

Hilliard restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL

Grandad's Pizza & Pub

4093 Trueman Blvd, Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (272 reviews)
Takeout
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$20.25
Creamy ranch sauce, tender chicken and crispy bacon.
7" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$7.40
Smokin' hot buffalo pizza sauce with marinated chicken and onions served with ranch or blue cheese.
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$25.25
Creamy ranch sauce, tender chicken and crispy bacon.
More about Grandad's Pizza & Pub
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5225 Nike Station Way, Hilliard

Avg 4.5 (55 reviews)
Takeout
9" White Chicken Pizza$9.99
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$9.99
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with fried
chicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!
9" BBQ Chicken Pizza$9.99
Seasoned chicken, red onions and Roosters Honey BBQ Sauce. Topped with cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Free wing with every purchase!
More about Roosters

Browse other tasty dishes in Hilliard

Corn Dogs

Sweet Potato Fries

Chips And Salsa

Burritos

Enchiladas

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken Salad

Map

More near Hilliard to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Delaware

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

London

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (155 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston