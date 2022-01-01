Chicken pizza in Hilliard
PIZZA • GRILL
Grandad's Pizza & Pub
4093 Trueman Blvd, Hilliard
|14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
|$20.25
Creamy ranch sauce, tender chicken and crispy bacon.
|7" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$7.40
Smokin' hot buffalo pizza sauce with marinated chicken and onions served with ranch or blue cheese.
|16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
|$25.25
Creamy ranch sauce, tender chicken and crispy bacon.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5225 Nike Station Way, Hilliard
|9" White Chicken Pizza
|$9.99
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
|9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$9.99
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with fried
chicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!
|9" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken, red onions and Roosters Honey BBQ Sauce. Topped with cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Free wing with every purchase!