Chicken wraps in Hilliard

Go
Hilliard restaurants
Toast

Hilliard restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

6340 Scioto-Darby Creek, Hilliard

Avg 4.3 (1159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Louies Grill Fusion Restaurant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Louies Grill Fusion Restaurant

4453 Cemetery Rd, Hilliard

Avg 4.3 (452 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cajun Chicken Wrap$10.50
More about Louies Grill Fusion Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Hilliard

French Fries

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Chips And Salsa

Mozzarella Sticks

Fish Tacos

Italian Subs

Pretzels

Map

More near Hilliard to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Delaware

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

London

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston