Chimichangas in Hilliard

Hilliard restaurants
Hilliard restaurants that serve chimichangas

Yabo's image

 

Yabo's

5242 Cemetery Rd., Hilliard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chimichanga$15.50
More about Yabo's
Louies Grill Fusion Restaurant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Louies Grill Fusion Restaurant

4453 Cemetery Rd, Hilliard

Avg 4.3 (452 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket Chimichanga$15.00
Chicken Chimichanga$14.00
More about Louies Grill Fusion Restaurant

