Chimichangas in
Hilliard
/
Hilliard
/
Chimichangas
Hilliard restaurants that serve chimichangas
Yabo's
5242 Cemetery Rd., Hilliard
No reviews yet
Chimichanga
$15.50
More about Yabo's
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Louies Grill Fusion Restaurant
4453 Cemetery Rd, Hilliard
Avg 4.3
(452 reviews)
Brisket Chimichanga
$15.00
Chicken Chimichanga
$14.00
More about Louies Grill Fusion Restaurant
