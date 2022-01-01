Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Hilliard

Go
Hilliard restaurants
Toast

Hilliard restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

6340 Scioto-Darby Creek, Hilliard

Avg 4.3 (1159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad Side
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5225 Nike Station Way, Hilliard

Avg 4.5 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad - Full$6.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
Garden Salad - Half$4.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
More about Roosters

Browse other tasty dishes in Hilliard

Taco Salad

Fish Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Steak Tacos

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Italian Subs

Burritos

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Hilliard to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Delaware

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

London

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (155 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston