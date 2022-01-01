Garlic bread in Hilliard
Hilliard restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant
4561 Scioto Darby Rd, HIlliard
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$6.00
More about Grandad's Pizza & Pub
PIZZA • GRILL
Grandad's Pizza & Pub
4093 Trueman Blvd, Hilliard
|Garlic Bread
|$3.75
Fresh 8" open face Auddino bun with garlic butter sprinkled with romano and oregano.
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$5.50
Fresh 8" open face Auddino bun with garlic butter, provolone cheese sprinkled with romano and oregano.