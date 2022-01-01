Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Hilliard

Hilliard restaurants
Hilliard restaurants that serve garlic bread

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant

4561 Scioto Darby Rd, HIlliard

Avg 4.3 (1388 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesy Garlic Bread$6.00
PIZZA • GRILL

Grandad's Pizza & Pub

4093 Trueman Blvd, Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (272 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$3.75
Fresh 8" open face Auddino bun with garlic butter sprinkled with romano and oregano.
Garlic Cheese Bread$5.50
Fresh 8" open face Auddino bun with garlic butter, provolone cheese sprinkled with romano and oregano.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5225 Nike Station Way, Hilliard

Avg 4.5 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesy Garlic Bread$4.99
Oven-baked with a blend of melted Italian cheeses and our homemade marinara.
