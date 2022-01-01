Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Hilliard

Hilliard restaurants
Hilliard restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant

4561 Scioto Darby Rd, HIlliard

Avg 4.3 (1388 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Tender Salad$14.00
Choice of fried or grilled chicken, mixed greens, cheddar jack cheese, tomato,egg
More about Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5225 Nike Station Way, Hilliard

Avg 4.5 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
More about Roosters

