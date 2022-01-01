Italian subs in Hilliard

Italian Hoagie image

 

Hoagie City

3870 Main Street, Hilliard

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Hoagie
Provolone, Pepper Ham, Cooked Salami, Hard Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni
More about Hoagie City
Italian Sub image

PIZZA • GRILL

Grandad's Pizza & Pub

4093 Trueman Blvd, Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (272 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sub$7.50
From the Auddino bun to the Marzetti dressing drizzled on top, this classic sub has stayed true to its roots. Ham, salami, smoked provolone cheese, and banana peppers finished up with lettuce, tomatoes and dressing.
More about Grandad's Pizza & Pub

