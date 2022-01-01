Italian subs in Hilliard
Hoagie City
3870 Main Street, Hilliard
|Italian Hoagie
Provolone, Pepper Ham, Cooked Salami, Hard Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni
PIZZA • GRILL
Grandad's Pizza & Pub
4093 Trueman Blvd, Hilliard
|Italian Sub
|$7.50
From the Auddino bun to the Marzetti dressing drizzled on top, this classic sub has stayed true to its roots. Ham, salami, smoked provolone cheese, and banana peppers finished up with lettuce, tomatoes and dressing.