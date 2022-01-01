Quesadillas in Hilliard
Hilliard restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Yabo's
Yabo's
5242 Cemetery Rd., Hilliard
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.00
|Quesadilla
|$9.50
Your choice of protein, melted cheese and sides of sour cream and salsa
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
6340 Scioto-Darby Creek, Hilliard
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)