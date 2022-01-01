Quesadillas in Hilliard

Yabo's

5242 Cemetery Rd., Hilliard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Quesadilla$5.00
Quesadilla$9.50
Your choice of protein, melted cheese and sides of sour cream and salsa
More about Yabo's
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

6340 Scioto-Darby Creek, Hilliard

Avg 4.3 (1159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Louies Grill Fusion Restaurant

4453 Cemetery Rd, Hilliard

Avg 4.3 (452 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Quesadilla$10.75
More about Louies Grill Fusion Restaurant

