Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak subs in Hilliard

Go
Hilliard restaurants
Toast

Hilliard restaurants that serve steak subs

Hoagie City image

 

Hoagie City Hilliard

3870 Main Street, Hilliard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salisbury Steak Hoagie with Mushroom Gravy$9.00
More about Hoagie City Hilliard
Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant - 4561 Scioto Darby Rd

4561 Scioto Darby Rd, HIlliard

Avg 4.3 (1388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Philly Steak & Cheese Sub$12.50
Choice of thinly sliced Philly steak
or chicken topped with grilled
onions & red peppers, mushrooms,
mozzarella cheese
More about Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant - 4561 Scioto Darby Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Hilliard

Steak Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Steak Fajitas

Garlic Parmesan

Tacos

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Chicken Burritos

French Fries

Map

More near Hilliard to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Delaware

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

London

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (234 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (412 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (207 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1051 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston