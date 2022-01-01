Taco salad in
Hilliard
/
Hilliard
/
Taco Salad
Hilliard restaurants that serve taco salad
Yabo's
5242 Cemetery Rd., Hilliard
No reviews yet
Yabo's Taco Salad
$11.25
Fresh cut Romaine lettuce in crispy tortilla bowl topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of protein
More about Yabo's
Browse other tasty dishes in Hilliard
Chicken Wraps
Tacos
French Fries
Chips And Salsa
Boneless Wings
Quesadillas
Fish Tacos
Italian Subs
More near Hilliard to explore
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(238 restaurants)
Dublin
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Powell
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Westerville
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Delaware
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Marysville
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Grove City
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Plain City
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
London
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(238 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Bellefontaine
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Wilmington
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Dayton
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(147 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(119 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston