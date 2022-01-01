Tacos in Hilliard
Hilliard restaurants that serve tacos
More about Yabo's
Yabo's
5242 Cemetery Rd., Hilliard
|MINI Taco
|$2.00
|Baja Taco
|$4.00
Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro and feta cheese on your choice of soft flour or grilled white corn tortilla
*Gluten free
|Yabo's Taco Salad
|$11.25
Fresh cut Romaine lettuce in crispy tortilla bowl topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of protein
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
6340 Scioto-Darby Creek, Hilliard
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)