Tacos in Hilliard

Hilliard restaurants that serve tacos

Yabo's

5242 Cemetery Rd., Hilliard

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MINI Taco$2.00
Baja Taco$4.00
Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro and feta cheese on your choice of soft flour or grilled white corn tortilla
*Gluten free
Yabo's Taco Salad$11.25
Fresh cut Romaine lettuce in crispy tortilla bowl topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of protein
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

6340 Scioto-Darby Creek, Hilliard

Avg 4.3 (1159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Louies Grill Fusion Restaurant

4453 Cemetery Rd, Hilliard

Avg 4.3 (452 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$12.00
