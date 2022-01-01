White pizza in Hilliard

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hilliard restaurants
Toast

Hilliard restaurants that serve white pizza

Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL

Grandad's Pizza & Pub

4093 Trueman Blvd, Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (272 reviews)
Takeout
12" White Margherita Pizza$16.45
Brushed with olive oil, topped with fresh spinach, garlic, feta, mozzarella, provolone, romano and tomatoes. Add chicken or bacon for the cost of an additional topping!
16" White Margherita Pizza$25.25
Brushed with olive oil, topped with fresh spinach, garlic, feta, mozzarella, provolone, romano and tomatoes. Add chicken or bacon for the cost of an additional topping!
14" White Margherita Pizza$20.25
Brushed with olive oil, topped with fresh spinach, garlic, feta, mozzarella, provolone, romano and tomatoes. Add chicken or bacon for the cost of an additional topping!
More about Grandad's Pizza & Pub
Roosters image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5225 Nike Station Way, Hilliard

Avg 4.5 (55 reviews)
Takeout
9" White Chicken Pizza$9.99
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
More about Roosters

