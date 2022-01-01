Go
Toast

Hilligans Sports Bar

We are the ultimate sports bar where you can enjoy great food, watch football, and play your favorite games. We have a full menu, and serve lunch and dinner.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

1265 College St • $

Avg 4 (371 reviews)

Popular Items

Burger Deluxe$8.99
Quarter pound burger, topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, diced onions, pickles and mayo. Served with your choice of fries or tots. Add bacon $0.50
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.49
Chicken, bacon, ranch, cilantro and four types of cheese (Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, and Parmesan).
16" Build Your Own$10.99
Build your own! $1.00 each additional topping. Toppings include: Beef, ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, pineapple, banana peppers, tomatoes and jalapeños.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$7.99
Seasoned chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and ranch. Served with chips and salsa. Substitute tots or fries $0.50 or mac & cheese $1.00
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.49
Chicken, bacon, ranch, cilantro and four types of cheese (Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, and Parmesan).
Cheese Bread$6.99
Garlic seasoned with four different cheeses, served with marinara. Add pepperoni $1.00
Cheese Personal Pizza$4.99
Hand tossed pizza for one.
10 Boneless Wing Basket$9.99
Your choice of traditional or boneless wings with fries or tots. Tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese. Add mac & cheese $1.00
12" Build Your Own$7.99
Build your own! $1.00 each additional topping. Toppings include: beef, ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, pineapple, banana peppers, tomatoes and jalapeños.
10 Boneless Wings$8.99
Sauces: Hot, Medium, Mild, Sweet Red Chili, BBQ, Gold Fever, Spicy Thai, Teriyaki, Hot Honey Mustard, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero, Bourbon Molasses.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Table Service
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1265 College St

Bowling Green KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hideout

No reviews yet

Get excited for delicious drinks and most of all good company! We’re excited to serve you. Subscribe to our VIP list for news, specials and more!

Hickory & Oak

No reviews yet

Premium Steaks Prepared Over a Live Oak Fire.

Three Brothers II

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston